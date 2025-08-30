'Hridayapoorvam' Reviews: Viewers Praise Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan Movie For Heartwarming Story

Hridayapoorvam, the Malayalam romantic drama starring superstar Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Pratap and Sangita Nair, is out in cinemas worldwide. And audiences are raving about the movie for its heartfelt storyline and performances by its lead cast.

The movie, directed by the veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, marks his reunion with Mohanlal since 2015's Ennum Eppozhum (2015). Anthikad is known for his slice-of-life dramas and comedies. Hridayapoorvam has released ahead of the Onam festival in Kerala, one of the most awaited slots to release movies in the calendar.

Expectations were also high since this is a combination that has delivered movies such as Gandhi Nagar Second Street (1986), Sanmanasullavarku Samadhanam (1986), Varavelpu (1989) and Nadodikattu (1987), to name a few - all of which were hits and turned out to be cult classics. Mohanlal has had a scorching run so far this year, with his political thriller L2: Empuraan and the thriller Thudarum rewriting box office records.

Here's what audiences had to say about the movie.

Praise for plotline and humour

Many viewers praised the movie for its comedy, especially the banter between Mohanlal and Sangeeth Pratap, a rising star in Malayalam cinema. Audiences also recognised this movie for what it is, following Anthikad's template of comedy and drama and delivering a joyous experience in the theatres.

The movie's trailer, running under two minutes, showcases a humorous yet emotional interaction between the two in which Mohanlal's character expresses his confused state of mind.

A lot others said the movie justified the "Mohanlal-Anthikad" combo and delivered a "complete laughter riot".

"This is the typical soothing film and quite surprisingly, the screenplay is designed while looking through a forward-thinking lens," one user wrote.

Audiences also reserved special praise for Sangeeth Pratap's comic timing, which seems to have had the audiences in splits, and Malavika Mohanan's well-written role.

Another user echoed most such sentiments.

"Well-written, not dramatic, not draggy, not extravagant, that's how you should make a drama," she wrote on X. "The acting, the pacing, the background scores, the cinematography - is just so on point."

Another user wrote that he entered the movie hall without expectations and was floored by Hridayapoorvam. "After the first half, I have no doubts about the winner this Onam," he said, alluding to the other releases, including the Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, and Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan's Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira.

Last but not the least, audiences also praised the feel-good factor of the movie that succeeded in winning them over.

The movie, according to its synopsis, has the superstar playing a heart transplant survivor who attends the engagement of his donor's daughter. He gets drawn to people at the event, setting off a chain reaction of humorous events.