Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE President Offers Condolences To Emir Of Kuwait Over Passing Of Family Member

UAE President Offers Condolences To Emir Of Kuwait Over Passing Of Family Member


2025-08-30 03:04:25
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, expressing his sincere condolences on the death of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al Khalifa Al Sabah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent similar cables to Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

MENAFN30082025000049011007ID1109995791

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search