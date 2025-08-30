UAE President Offers Condolences To Emir Of Kuwait Over Passing Of Family Member

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, expressing his sincere condolences on the death of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al Khalifa Al Sabah.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent similar cables to Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.