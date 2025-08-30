US Denies Visas To Palestinian Officials Ahead Of UN General Assembly
The US is denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and the Palestinian Authority ahead of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in September, the US State Department said in a statement on Friday.
The restrictions mean that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas would likely not be able to travel to New York to deliver an address to the annual gathering, as he typically does.
The move follows the imposition of US sanctions on Palestinian Authority officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation in July, even as other Western powers moved toward recognition of Palestinian statehood.
In its statement, the State Department said that the Palestinian Authority's mission to the UN would not be included in the restrictions. It did not elaborate.
