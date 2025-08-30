Amal Clooney In Fuchsia Vintage Gown Steals Spotlight At Venice Film Festival

Lebanese-British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband, Hollywood icon George Clooney, lit up the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival this week for the premiere of the actor's latest project, Jay Kelly.

Amal stole the spotlight in a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer fuchsia gown, complete with a ruched bodice, thigh-high slit and a sweeping train that trailed behind her. She paired the striking look with silver Aquazzura heels, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and effortless, side-swept waves. George matched her elegance in a sharp black tuxedo with satin lapels, crisp white shirt and a classic bow tie.

Recommended For You Dubai resident becomes one of UK's youngest solicitors at 21

The film, Jay Kelly, is a satirical yet soulful take on celebrity and self-discovery. It follows a movie star (played by Clooney) and his fiercely loyal manager, Ron (Adam Sandler), as they tumble through Europe in a journey that blurs the line between comedy and introspection.

Alongside Clooney and Sandler, the cast also comprises names like Laura Dern, Riley Keough, Greta Gerwig, Jim Broadbent and Isla Fisher.

Earlier in the day, however, George was notably absent from the press conference, with reports citing a 'bad sinus infection'.