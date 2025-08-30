Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Surigao Del Norte In Philippines

4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Surigao Del Norte In Philippines


2025-08-30 03:03:55
An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude struck Surigao del Norte on Friday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported. It was earlier reported as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake.

The tectonic earthquake occurred at 8:44 am, PHIVOLCS said in its latest bulletin, with a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was located 8 kilometers north northwest of Burgos in Surigao del Norte, with a depth of 21 kilometers, The Inquirer reported.

Surigao del Norte is a province in the Philippines located in the Caraga region of Mindanao.

