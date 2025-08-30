Linkin Park Returning To UAE After 15 Years, Here's When They'll Perform
Fans of rock legends Linkin Park woke up to exciting news on Friday. The 'In The End' hitmakers are all set to return to the UAE next year with their From Zero World Tour. They will be taking over Etihad Arena, Yas Island on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Live Nation announced.
This marks the band's first UAE performance since 2010, following their monumental return to the global stage and the release of their new album 'From Zero', which debuted at #1 in 14 countries.
Band members Mike Shinoda, Dave“Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain will deliver a high-octane set, blending brand-new hits like 'The Emptiness Machine' and 'Heavy Is The Crown' with iconic anthems spanning 20 years.
With over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a legacy as one of rock's most defining voices, Linkin Park's return promises to be an unforgettable night in Abu Dhabi.
The band is heading to India and Bahrain as well.
"Bahrain, UAE and India - see you on our From Zero World Tour 2026 in Sakhir, Abu Dhabi and at Lollapalooza India. LPU Pre-sales for Sakhir and Abu Dhabi begin Monday, September 1, 2025. Tickets for Lollapalooza India are on sale now. Tickets for Abu Dhabi go on sale Thursday, September 4 at 12pm (Local Time). Tickets for Sakhir go on sale Friday, September 5 at 12pm (Local Time)," the band posted on their Instagram.
