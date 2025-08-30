'We May Have To Shift Businesses': Rotten Meat Scandal Empties Street Food Markets
Srinagar- The recent rotten meat scandal in Jammu & Kashmir has cast a long shadow over the valley's vibrant street food culture, forcing evening markets to go quiet and leaving vendors struggling to survive.
From Srinagar to Sopore, stalls that once bustled with customers craving traditional delicacies like rista and tujji now stand largely deserted.
In Sopore, the usually lively Chankhan Market, considered a hub of street food and famous for staying open late into the night, wears a deserted look. At Main Chowk too, where dozens of food carts once competed for space and customers, only a handful of vendors are seen waiting anxiously for buyers.
“I managed to sell just four seekh tujji in four hours,” said a well-known cart vendor in Sopore.“We don't know what our fault is. A few people made mistakes; now everyone is paying the price.”
The scandal, which broke earlier this month after Food Safety Department raids led to the seizure of large quantities of rotten and unfit-for-consumption meat, has triggered widespread mistrust among consumers.
