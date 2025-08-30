After Airtel, Jio Rolls Out Relief in J&K

Srinagar- Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, which operates Jio, announced relief initiatives for its customers impacted by severe weather conditions and flooding in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh.

A company spokesperson said Jio continues to provide critical connectivity in most of these areas, in the face of these adverse conditions.

“Jio recognizes the vital role of reliable connectivity in enabling access to emergency services, family communication, and critical updates,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

To ensure uninterrupted digital access during this period, Jio Prepaid Mobile and JioHome subscribers with expiring plans this week will be granted an automatic 3-day validity extension.

Mobile users will get unlimited voice calling and 2GB of high-speed data per day, at no additional cost or recharge requirement, and JioHome users will get 3 additional days' benefit of their last valid plan at no additional cost, the spokesperson said.