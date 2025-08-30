Letter To Editor: How Kashmir Can Rebuild Trust In Its Meat Market

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

After weeks of din, distress, and damage, Kashmir now seeks closure to its meat market controversy, with proper vigilance and regulation.

It began in Zakura, where authorities seized hundreds of kilograms of packaged meat, wrapped in polythene and cartons, unlabelled and unhygienic. Soon after, altered cheese was discovered in Jammu.

The news spread fast, and fear followed. Suspicion soon entered kitchens and dining halls in a place where meat is celebration and identity.

Suddenly, familiar foods felt unsafe. Meatballs, kababs, and even the centerpiece dishes of wazwan lost their appeal. Families turned to vegetables, restaurants suffered, and the local butchers known for handling fresh meat with care saw their shops empty out. They, too, became victims of the scandal, though they had done nothing wrong. An old Kashmiri saying puts it well: until truth prevails, the world keeps burning.

Yet the heart of the problem is not panic. It is the absence of proper oversight. How did such unhygienic, unlabelled meat make it to the markets in the first place? Why was it not stopped earlier? These questions demand answers. Without stronger systems, including clear labelling, regular checks, and transparent supply chains, the cycle will repeat.