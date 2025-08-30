Rescue Work Underway Post Floods In Jammu 4 More Bodies Found
Jammu- A multiple agency operation has been underway in Jammu and Samba to rescue and rehabilitate the people whose properties were devastated in the floods.
Four more people were swept away in flash floods in the region on Thursday.
A record rainfall in the Jammu region in the past two days, has caused the deaths of 45 people, most of them in a landslide on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route.
On Wednesday, a let-up in showers allowed relief operations to pick pace.
“Operations to rescue and rehabilitate people, reconnect villages, and assess damages are underway across the region,” an official said.
