When Essays Become Meditation

2025-08-30 03:01:37
Cover Photo

By Dr. Masrat Ahmad Mir

A rickshaw bumps along a narrow street in Srinagar. Sunlight falls across a courtyard, catching dust in its path. A stranger passes by. Their eyes meet for a moment, and the world seems to hold its breath.

Dr. Falak Fayrooz notices such moments and lets them linger.

In Husn-e-Intekhab, a collection of seventeen essays published in 2023 by Kitabi Duniya, he transforms the ordinary into something larger, something thoughtful.

The book is small, five hundred copies, priced at ₹370, but its reach is wide. It does not rest after one reading. It stays with you, pulling thought, reflection, and feeling into its orbit.

