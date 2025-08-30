India Has Turned Into 'Oil Money Laundromat For Kremlin': Trump Aide
New York/Washington- A day after claiming that the Ukraine conflict was“Modi's war”, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has accused India of being an“oil money laundromat for the Kremlin”.
The top Trump administration official also described as“strategic freeloading” New Delhi continuing to buy Russian weapons while demanding that US firms transfer sensitive military technologies and set up manufacturing plants in India.
“If India, the world's largest democracy, wants to be treated like a strategic partner of the US, it needs to act like one,” he said, putting out a series of social media posts attacking New Delhi.
Navarro, Trump administration's Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing, has been consistently targeting India over the last few days after ties between Washington and New Delhi saw a major downturn over Trump's policies on trade and tariffs.
The 50 per cent tariffs slapped on India by the Trump administration came into effect on Wednesday.
