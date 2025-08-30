Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
I Gave Everything To The JKSSB Exam. One Leak Took It All.

I Gave Everything To The JKSSB Exam. One Leak Took It All.


2025-08-30 03:01:20
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
I Gave Everything to the JKSSB Exam. One Leak Took It All.

By Navaid Runyal

I spent the last year living in a bubble, cut off from the world, my life orbiting a single goal: clearing the JKSSB JE Electrical exam.

I left a job I tolerated, with low pay and endless work, to chase a promise that felt almost sacred. Friends said I was mad to resign, but I had made a pact with myself: give everything, expect nothing less than success.

My days began before sunrise. I poured over textbooks, scribbled notes, solved problems until my hands cramped, and fell asleep only to wake and repeat the cycle.

Festivals passed outside my door. Family weddings happened without me. Even when my body begged for rest, I reminded myself why I did this: my father, who tills the land from dawn to dusk, and my family, whose struggles I hoped to ease.

MENAFN30082025000215011059ID1109995669

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search