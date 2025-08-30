It's Not Right: Congress Slams Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Over Controversial Remarks Against HM Shah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday criticised Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for her recent controversial remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which have ignited a fresh political storm. Moitra allegedly accused HM Shah of failing to curb infiltration from Bangladesh and, in a shocking statement, reportedly said that his head should be“cut off and put on the table.”

Reacting to the remark, Congress leader Udit Raj condemned the language used, calling it“inappropriate,” even if made in the heat of the moment.

“Such statements, no matter the emotion, are not right,” Udit Raj told IANS.

“There are Bengali citizens who face harassment just because they cannot speak Hindi. They're wrongly branded as Bangladeshis or Rohingyas and tortured. But that doesn't justify such aggressive rhetoric,” he said.

Udit Raj further responded to remarks by US President Donald Trump, who recently defended the tariffs imposed during his administration. Trump claimed that lifting those tariffs would be“disastrous for the country,” even as a US court ruled many of them illegal.

“We don't care what the US court decides-it's their internal matter,” Raj said.

“But Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India have seriously affected our economy. Almost every sector has taken a hit. Some data suggest that over 1 crore people could lose their jobs. Yet, the government refuses to address it.”

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he avoids facing tough questions.

“I don't know why PM Modi is so fearful. This is the time to remember former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She didn't hide - she faced the people directly. PM Modi, on the other hand, uses the media to create headlines but never gives a real answer himself.”

Udit Raj further commented on BSP chief Mayawati's recent move to appoint her nephew Akash Anand as the party's National Convenor.

“This is the third time. And just like before, if the BJP gives an order, he'll be removed again,” Raj stated.

“When he was appointed earlier, he was removed. The same happened the second time. What's the point if one statement from him leads to another order from the BJP to oust him?”

He also condemned a recent violent incident at the Kalkaji Temple in Delhi, where a man was killed following a dispute over Chunni Prasad.

“This is absolutely wrong. Action must be taken against those responsible. Such hooliganism should not be tolerated. I strongly condemn the incident,” Raj told IANS.

According to police, the victim-35-year-old Yogendra Singh, a long-time sewadaar at the temple and a resident of Fattepur in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district-was assaulted following a heated argument on Friday night. A PCR call was received at around 9:30 PM, and police are now investigating the case after taking one person in custody.