When PM Modi Wants To Ease Burden On People, K'taka Govt Stands In Way: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 30 (IANS) Commenting on the objections by the Karnataka government over the move by the Centre to rationalise GST slabs, the state BJP stated that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to ease the burden on the people, the Congress government chooses to stand in the way. His remarks came as CM Siddaramaiah said that the state was for "rationalisation of GST rates and reducing burden on the people," but insisted that "such reforms must be accompanied by a robust framework that protects the fiscal interests of the states" so that they can deliver welfare services to the people.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka stated on Saturday that, while PM Modi has moved to simplify and rationalise GST slabs - a reform aimed at reducing prices of essential goods like food items, textiles, TVs, refrigerators, health insurance, cement and many others that affect the daily lives of common people, the Karnataka government is choosing to stand in the way.

While the Congress party in New Delhi rushes to claim credit by citing the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's old tweet, here, the Karnataka government that is led by the same party is opposing these people-friendly reforms, crying about“loss of revenue”, Ashoka stated.

"This is the height of the Congress' hypocrisy and double-speak, taking credit on one hand, and blocking a people-friendly reform on the other," Ashoka said.

Once again, CM Siddaramaiah's camp has ended up contradicting LoP Gandhi himself, Ashoka ridiculed.

"For the Congress, it's always about protecting their treasury to fund their elections. For the BJP party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it's about protecting the people's pockets. That's the difference between politics of self-interest and politics of service," he professed.

Kannadigas are waiting to throw out this ATM government, which always compromises the interests of Kannadigas to serve its Delhi masters, Ashoka claimed.

CM Siddaramaiah commenting on the development, had stated, "We are for rationalisation of GST rates, ease compliance and reducing the burden on the people. But such reforms must be accompanied by a robust framework that protects the fiscal interests of the states."

"Without this, states will find it difficult to sustain welfare and development programmes, and a serious weakening of their financial autonomy," CM Siddaramaiah insisted.

"GST is a joint responsibility. It is founded on equal responsibility and respect for states and Centre. For the sake of endurance and stability of GST, Centre and states must work together," CM Siddaramaiah appealed.

This requires states to be taken into confidence and their concerns addressed adequately, he underlined.

"Adding to this, Karnataka has already been subjected to discrimination in the devolution of funds from the Union Government, suffering an annual shortfall of nearly Rs 25,000 crore. Any further erosion of GST revenues will only compound this injustice and directly affect our capacity to deliver on the promises of development and welfare," CM Siddaramaiah stated.