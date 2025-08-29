Russian Shelling Sparks Fire In Sumy Region, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

Rescue officials stated that Russia once again targeted residential areas. As a result of the attack, homes and outbuildings caught fire.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze. Preliminary reports indicate that a local woman was injured.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces also attacked a milk truck and a passenger car with drones in two villages of the Nova Sloboda community in the Sumy region.