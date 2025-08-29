Global Wealth Coach Anu Wadhwa Saini Honored As A Legendary Woman Of Impact Winner

MENAFN - GetNews)Anu Wadhwa Saini, globally acclaimed Wealth Coach, entrepreneur, international speaker, bestselling author, investor, and philanthropist, has been named a-one of the highest honors for visionary women entrepreneurs creating global transformation.

The Legendary Women of Impact Awards , founded by award-winning entrepreneur and four-time TEDx speaker Lori Granito, celebrate purpose-driven leaders who uplift communities, break barriers, and build lasting legacies through innovation and impact. Presented annually at the RISE to Millions conference, these awards shine a spotlight on trailblazers whose work may not yet be mainstream-but whose influence is reshaping industries and lives.

Anu's journey from earning $12/month to building a global coaching empire is a powerful example of reinvention and resilience. Defying cultural expectations and financial hardship, she rose to become a sought-after success mentor across 27+ countries. Through her SIP Method -a science-backed system for sustainable success-she helps professionals and entrepreneurs create mindset shifts and income breakthroughs without burnout or hustle.

Her client results range from seven-figure entrepreneurs to individuals experiencing personal healing, empowered leadership, and total life transformation.

Anu is also a Top 1% Consultant with the late Bob Proctor's organization and has been recognized by global thought leaders including Les Brown, John Assaraf, JT Foxx, Vince Vaughn, and Joe Foster .

But her impact doesn't stop with individual success. Anu donates 10% of her business profits to support education for underprivileged children and regularly provides scholarships and free empowerment workshops to underserved communities.

“This award isn't just mine,” Anu shared.“It belongs to every woman who's ever been told she's too ambitious, too different, or too late. You can always rewrite your story.”

She added,“At the core of it all, I'm not just a coach or entrepreneur. I'm a mother. And I'm a soul on a mission-to help others break free from limitation and rise into the abundance they were born for.”

Anu received her award during the Legendary Women of Impact Gala in Paris , where she was recognized among an international cohort of changemakers leading the way in business, equity, and human transformation.

About Anu Wadhwa Saini

Anu is the founder of Paradigm Shift Institute and a global Wealth Coach known for helping purpose-driven professionals elevate their mindset and results using her signature SIP Method . She is also the bestselling author of You Recreate You and an internationally recognized speaker.

Learn more:

About the Legendary Women of Impact Awards

Founded by Lori Granito, the Legendary Women of Impact Awards honor high-impact women across the globe who are elevating humanity through business, leadership, and service. As part of the RISE to Millions platform, the awards offer powerful visibility to women whose contributions deserve the spotlight. Rise to Millions will be held October 3-5, 2025 in Paris France.

