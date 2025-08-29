Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian MSTA-B Howitzer In Lyman Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the battalion's press service reported this on Telegram and released a corresponding video.

Video: SIGNUM / Telegram

"A SIGNUM battalion pilot precisely struck and destroyed a Russian MSTA-B howitzer hidden in a shelter with an FPV drone. After impact, it erupted like the enemy had staged a celebratory fireworks display," the statement said.

The MSTA-B is a Soviet-era 152mm towed howitzer that Russia actively uses to shell Ukrainian positions and civilian cities.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses in personnel have reached approximately 1,080,480 troops since February 24, 2022, with 850 invaders killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

Illustrative photo