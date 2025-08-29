Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian MSTA-B Howitzer In Lyman Sector
Video: SIGNUM / Telegram
"A SIGNUM battalion pilot precisely struck and destroyed a Russian MSTA-B howitzer hidden in a shelter with an FPV drone. After impact, it erupted like the enemy had staged a celebratory fireworks display," the statement said.
The MSTA-B is a Soviet-era 152mm towed howitzer that Russia actively uses to shell Ukrainian positions and civilian cities.Read also: AFU destroy six enemy guns and two tanks in Toretsk sector
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses in personnel have reached approximately 1,080,480 troops since February 24, 2022, with 850 invaders killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment