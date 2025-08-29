Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian MSTA-B Howitzer In Lyman Sector

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian MSTA-B Howitzer In Lyman Sector


2025-08-29 07:06:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the battalion's press service reported this on Telegram and released a corresponding video.

Video: SIGNUM / Telegram

"A SIGNUM battalion pilot precisely struck and destroyed a Russian MSTA-B howitzer hidden in a shelter with an FPV drone. After impact, it erupted like the enemy had staged a celebratory fireworks display," the statement said.

The MSTA-B is a Soviet-era 152mm towed howitzer that Russia actively uses to shell Ukrainian positions and civilian cities.

Read also: AFU destroy six enemy guns and two tanks in Toretsk sector

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses in personnel have reached approximately 1,080,480 troops since February 24, 2022, with 850 invaders killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN29082025000193011044ID1109995099

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search