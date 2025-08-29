Corey Barss Named VP Of Operations As FIELDBOSS Expands Leadership To Support Contractor Growth In HVAC And Elevator Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FIELDBOSS, the all-in-one field service management platform built for HVAC, elevator, and specialty contractors, today announced the promotion of Corey Barss to Vice President of Operations.

FIELDBOSS, the all-in-one field service management platform built for HVAC , elevator , and specialty contractors , today announced the promotion of Corey Barss to Vice President of Operations .

The appointment is pivotal as the field service software market accelerates, fueled by growing customer demand and increased private equity investment in both HVAC and elevator service companies. While the surge of PE activity has been heaviest in HVAC, where many smaller businesses still lack modern systems, both industries are experiencing heightened interest, underscoring the need for technology partners to help contractors gain control of their operations and scale confidently.

As part of this transition, FIELDBOSS launched its new Client Solutions & Success (CSS) department earlier this year. Previously segmented across support, implementation, and upgrades departments, these functions are now unified into a single cohesive unit with designated teams designed to deliver a seamless customer journey from project kickoff through ongoing service. Creating the Client Solutions & Success team reflects a larger commitment to consistency, speed, and innovation, with Corey's promotion central to leading this evolution.

“Private equity interest in HVAC and elevator service is creating tremendous opportunity, but it also puts pressure on contractors to modernize quickly,” said Jonathan Taub, CEO of FIELDBOSS . “By promoting Corey to Vice President of Operations, we're putting leadership in place that ensures our structure, strategy, and systems are built for scale. Corey has been a driving force behind this shift, and his leadership is already making us more available, more innovative, and more aligned with customer needs than ever before.”

This promotion also highlights how FIELDBOSS is aligning its internal evolution with customer priorities. By building a stronger operational backbone and unifying teams, the company ensures that contractors benefit not just from organizational efficiency at FIELDBOSS but from faster response times, more consistent delivery, and a partner that can keep pace with the pressures of a changing market.

“What excites me most about this role is the chance to help lead FIELDBOSS into its next growth phase,” said Corey Barss .“The creation of the CSS department has already raised the bar for how we support contractors, giving us a unified, customer-first structure that makes us sharper and more responsive. With this foundation in place, we're ready to channel our energy into faster innovation, stronger execution, and delivering an experience that creates lasting impact for our customers.”

Over the past 13 years, Corey has grown from FIELDBOSS's very first consultant to Vice President of Operations, now leading a team of 25 professionals spanning operations, finance, accounting, reporting, and project management. His leadership has been central to building a highly skilled consulting group and positioning FIELDBOSS as a trusted partner for contractors across the HVAC and elevator industries.

With its evolving team structure and expanded operational leadership, FIELDBOSS is doubling down on its mission: to provide HVAC, elevator, and specialty contractors with a future-ready platform that connects every part of their business and enables them to run smarter, faster, and more profitably.

About FIELDBOSS

FIELDBOSS is an innovative and scalable business management software solution designed specifically for elevator and HVAC contracting companies. Built on the trusted Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, FIELDBOSS integrates financial, operational, and field service management into a single system that drives efficiency, improves customer satisfaction, and supports business growth.

For more information, please visit .

