Bumble Developing AI-Powered Matchmaking App: Report


2025-08-29 03:13:11
Bumble (BMBL) CEO Wolfe Herd and team are reportedly building a new, AI-powered matchmaking app.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Bumble has consulted psychologists and relationship counselors to program a matchmaking AI. The company plans to launch a beta version of the app to select users this fall, according to the report, which notes that it will be separate from the existing Bumble app.

Shares of the company traded nearly 1% lower on Friday morning.

