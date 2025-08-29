Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's,“ Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Insight 2025 ,” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics pipeline landscape. It covers the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 27 August 2025, Laboratoires Thea conducted a Phase 2b study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ultevursen administered via intravitreal injection (IVT) in subjects with Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) due to mutations in exon 13 of the USH2A gene. This is a multicenter Double-masked, Randomized, Sham-controlled study which will enroll 81 subjects.

Cobitolimod: InDex Pharmaceuticals

Cobitolimod is part of InDex Pharmaceuticals' DNA-based ImmunoModulatory Sequence (DIMS) platform. It is administered locally in the large intestine, where the substance binds to Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) present inside immune cells as well as on the surface of epithelial cells. The binding triggers the cells to product anti-inflammatory cytokines, agents that play an important role in reducing the inflammation and healing the wounds in the large intestine caused by UC. It is currently being evaluated in Phase III stage of development of Ulcerative colitis.

Prexigebersen: Bio-Path Holdings

Prexigebersen (previously BP 100-1-01) is a neutral-charge, liposomal-delivered antisense cancer drug. It is designed to inhibit protein synthesis of Grb2 (growth factor receptor bound protein 2). Bio-Path is currently evaluating prexigebersen in Phase II program for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Prexigebersen has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and from the European Medicines Agency for AML.

