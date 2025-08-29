Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies
DelveInsight's,“ Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Insight 2025 ,” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics pipeline landscape. It covers the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Report
-
On 27 August 2025, Laboratoires Thea conducted a Phase 2b study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ultevursen administered via intravitreal injection (IVT) in subjects with Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) due to mutations in exon 13 of the USH2A gene. This is a multicenter Double-masked, Randomized, Sham-controlled study which will enroll 81 subjects.
DelveInsight's Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline therapies for Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics treatment.
The leading Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Companies such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Secarna Pharmaceuticals, Aro Biotherapeutics, NeuBase Therapeutics, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Scopus Biopharma, Dyne Therapeutics, CAMP4 Therapeutics, Pulmotect, GeneTx Biotherapeutics, Aligos Therapeutics, WaVe Life Sciences and others.
Promising Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Therapies such as Bepirovirsen, QR-421a, SB012, Sepofarsen, QR-110, PGN-EDO51, GSK3228836 and others.
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Emerging Drugs Profile
-
Cobitolimod: InDex Pharmaceuticals
Cobitolimod is part of InDex Pharmaceuticals' DNA-based ImmunoModulatory Sequence (DIMS) platform. It is administered locally in the large intestine, where the substance binds to Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) present inside immune cells as well as on the surface of epithelial cells. The binding triggers the cells to product anti-inflammatory cytokines, agents that play an important role in reducing the inflammation and healing the wounds in the large intestine caused by UC. It is currently being evaluated in Phase III stage of development of Ulcerative colitis.
-
Prexigebersen: Bio-Path Holdings
Prexigebersen (previously BP 100-1-01) is a neutral-charge, liposomal-delivered antisense cancer drug. It is designed to inhibit protein synthesis of Grb2 (growth factor receptor bound protein 2). Bio-Path is currently evaluating prexigebersen in Phase II program for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Prexigebersen has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and from the European Medicines Agency for AML.
The Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Report provides insights into
-
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Treatment.
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market.
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Companies
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Secarna Pharmaceuticals, Aro Biotherapeutics, NeuBase Therapeutics, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Scopus Biopharma, Dyne Therapeutics, CAMP4 Therapeutics, Pulmotect, GeneTx Biotherapeutics, Aligos Therapeutics, WaVe Life Sciences and others.
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
-
Oral
Parenteral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Topical.
Molecule Type
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
-
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
Product Type
Scope of the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Report
-
Coverage- Global
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Companies- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Secarna Pharmaceuticals, Aro Biotherapeutics, NeuBase Therapeutics, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Scopus Biopharma, Dyne Therapeutics, CAMP4 Therapeutics, Pulmotect, GeneTx Biotherapeutics, Aligos Therapeutics, WaVe Life Sciences and others.
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Therapies- Bepirovirsen, QR-421a, SB012, Sepofarsen, QR-110, PGN-EDO51, GSK3228836 and others.
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentsIntroduction Executive Summary Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Late Stage Products (Phase III) Cobitolimod: InDex Pharmaceuticals Mid Stage Products (Phase II) Prexigebersen: Bio-Path Holdings Early stage products (Phase I/II) ALG-020572: Aligos Therapeutics Inactive Products Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Key Companies Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Key Products Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics- Unmet Needs Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics- Market Drivers and Barriers Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Analyst Views Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Key Companies Appendix
