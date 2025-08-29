MENAFN - GetNews)



Filing a tax return can be one of the most stressful tasks for freelancers, contractors, and small business owners in the UK. With over 12 million people required to file self assessment tax returns each year, choosing the best tax return software in the UK can save time, reduce stress, and prevent costly mistakes. In this guide, we'll explore what makes great tax return software, compare features, and explain why Pie is recognised as the best self assessment software in the UK for 2025.

Why You Need Tax Return Software in the UK

Traditional methods like spreadsheets or paper-based records make it easy to lose track of expenses or miss deadlines. Hiring an accountant can be expensive, especially for self-employed workers or side hustlers.

The best UK tax apps combine simplicity, HMRC compliance, and smart automation giving you clarity and control over your money.

What to Look for in the Best Self Assessment Software

When comparing tax software in the UK, here are the key features to consider:



HMRC Recognition – Software should be officially approved for digital self assessment filing

MTD Ready - New government legislation requires all tax returns to include digital records

Real-Time Tax Calculations – See what you owe instantly, so you can plan ahead.

Expense Tracking – Automatically categorise and claim expenses to reduce your tax bill.

Cloud Access – Manage taxes anywhere, anytime, across devices.

Ease of Use – The interface should be designed for people, not accountants. Support – Access to experts when you need help.



Pie: The Best Tax Return Software in the UK

Pie is designed specifically for freelancers, gig workers, and small business owners. Unlike clunky legacy software, Pie puts simplicity first while ensuring HMRC compliance.

Key benefits of Pie include:



HMRC-approved self assessment filing

Real-time tax insights and calculations

Smart bookkeeping and expense tracking

Simple, human-friendly interface Expert support when you need it most



Whether you're a sole trader, contractor, or side hustler, Pie makes self assessment easy, accurate, and stress-free.

Preparing for Making Tax Digital (MTD) 2026

From April 2026, HMRC's Making Tax Digital rules will require most self-employed individuals and landlords earning above £30,000 to file digitally. Pie is already MTD-ready, ensuring users can transition smoothly without stress.

By choosing Pie now, you're not only getting the best tax return software in the UK today - you're also future-proofing your tax management.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to finding the best self assessment software in the UK, the choice is clear. Pie offers the perfect balance of compliance, simplicity, and support.

If you're looking for tax return software that saves time, reduces errors, and gives you confidence, Pie is the best UK tax app for 2025 and beyond.