Sophiie AI Launches To Help Australian Smes Recover Billions Lost To Missed Calls

MENAFN - News Direct)Australian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) lose an estimated $7 billion each year to unanswered calls, delayed responses, and missed client opportunities. A new tech startup, Sophiie AI , is stepping in with an AI-driven virtual receptionist designed to close this gap and transform the way service-based businesses manage customer interactions.

Built specifically for service-based businesses like trades, legal, or professional services, Sophiie AI provides a complete end-to-end client management system. Operating around the clock, the platform answers enquiries, schedules appointments, logs job details, issues reminders, and even supports payment follow-ups, all while integrating seamlessly into a centralised CRM dashboard. This ensures business owners have real-time visibility of every client touchpoint, from the first call to the final invoice.

“Business owners often tell us that missed calls translate directly into missed revenue,” said Jacob Banks, co-founder and CEO of Sophiie AI.“We created Sophiie to act as a safety net-capturing every lead, handling the day-to-day admin, and giving customers a consistent, professional experience without adding to staff workload.”

The AI receptionist is customisable to reflect each business's brand voice, offering clients a personable, human-like experience. Implementation is simple, with setup and onboarding included, making the solution especially attractive for time-poor operators who need immediate support. Rather than replacing staff, Sophiie AI is designed to complement teams by managing routine tasks so employees can focus on higher-value work.

By ensuring that no enquiry goes unanswered, Sophiie AI delivers a tangible return on investment while helping SMEs strengthen customer relationships and reduce revenue leakage.

About Sophiie AI

Sophiie AI is an Australian technology company specialising in AI-powered virtual receptionist solutions for trades, healthcare providers, and professional services. Designed to manage the entire customer journey from first enquiry to final invoice, Sophiie AI combines 24/7 availability, personalised communication, and an integrated CRM dashboard to help businesses capture every lead and streamline operations. Its mission is to ensure no opportunity is lost to missed calls or admin delays, empowering SMEs to scale with confidence.

