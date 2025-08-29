Telangana ACB Raids Unearth Rs 5 Crore Assets Of Tahsildar
A case of disproportionate assets has been registered against Nageswara Rao.
During the searched at locations linked to him and his relatives, the ACB officials uearthed movable and immovable properties including a house (worth Rs 1.15 crore), agricultural land of 17.10 acres (Rs 1.43 crore), 70 tola gold ornaments and 1.791 kg silver, 23 wrist watches, two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler along with household articles.
The worth of the identified properties about Rs 5,02,25,198 as per document value, the ACB said.
The anti-graft agency said that the case is under investigation.
In another case, the ACB caught Kumabam, Nagaraju, Panchayat Secretary of Challur village, Veenavanka Mandal in Karimnagar district red handed for demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant, for showing official favour to allot the house number to the complainant's newly constructed house.
Meanwhile, the ACB Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar units also conducted surprise checks at Government Scheduled Castes Department Girls Hostel, Ramannapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and Telangana Social Welfare Residential School and Junior college for Boys, Damargidda in Narayanpet.
The ACB teams were assisted by Inspector Legal Metrology, Sanitary Inspector, Food Inspector and Auditor to check the quality, quantity of the food, sanitation conditions, strength particulars of students, records of the hostels.
The agency said it noticed some irregularities during the searches. Report is being sent to the Government against the concerned officials for taking necessary action.
The ACB said that in case of demand of bribe by any public servant, people are requested to contact toll free number 1064 for taking action as per law. They also contact through the WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB) and Website gov).
The details of the complainant/victim will be kept secret.
