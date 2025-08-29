Jared Daniel Designs Honors Late Nephew Through Handcrafted Custom Jewelry Business

Jared Daniel Designs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jared Daniel Designs , a handcrafted jewelry company founded in memory of the owner's nephew who passed away in 2016, continues to create personalized pieces that have garnered praise from customers nationwide.

The company was established after the founder's experience working for another jewelry company left them seeking to create more meaningful, personal pieces. Named after Jared, who passed away at age 26 in 2016, the business specializes in custom handcrafted jewelry that can be tailored to individual preferences.

Customer feedback on the company's Facebook page reflects the quality of the work, with one review stating "your jewelry should be worn by models and celebrities, it's simply beautiful" and another describing the pieces as "more beautiful than words can describe."

Each piece created by Jared Daniel Designs represents a personal connection between the artisan and the craft, with customization options available to meet diverse customer preferences. The handcrafted approach allows for unique pieces that carry both aesthetic appeal and emotional significance.

The business continues to operate with a focus on creating jewelry that reflects the founder's dedication to their craft and the memory of their nephew Jared.

About Jared Daniel Designs

