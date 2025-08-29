Golfrx Launches Revolutionary Program Making Golf A Tax-Free Path To Wellness

Play Golf Save Taxes

- Jake Roggenkamp CPA, FounderBAXTER, MN, MN, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GolfRx , an innovative wellness platform, today announced the launch of its program that helps golfers use pre-tax dollars to fund their game by integrating golf into structured mental health and performance plans. Through GolfRx, members can cover the cost of golf using Health Savings Accounts (HSA), Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA), or potential tax deductions.The Need for Smarter Wellness OptionsAccording to the National Golf Foundation, nearly 41 million Americans played golf in 2023, and interest in the game is growing among younger and more diverse players. At the same time, mental health challenges are on the rise. A recent CDC study found that over 1 in 4 U.S. adults reported anxiety or depression symptoms last year.Traditional wellness programs often overlook lifestyle activities like golf, which combine exercise, time in nature, and social connection - all proven to reduce stress and improve mood. GolfRx bridges this gap by turning golf into a recognized, tax-advantaged wellness activity.How GolfRx WorksGolfRx members select a monthly plan that includes:Therapist assessment and support to document golf as part of a wellness plan.Monthly reimbursement pool (ranging from $150 to $1,000) for golf-related expenses such as green fees, range balls, and course memberships.Self-guided performance and mindset modules based on cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and sports psychology techniques.Unlike traditional wellness programs, GolfRx merges the proven mental health benefits of golf with the financial advantages of tax-preferred spending. Members can enjoy their rounds while also reducing out-of-pocket costs through HSA/FSA reimbursements or tax deductions.Testimonials and Early MomentumEarly adopters are already seeing results.“I've always thought of golf as my reset button, but with GolfRx, I no longer feel guilty about the time or money I spend on the course,” said Sarah, a small business owner in Minnesota who signed up for the $300 reimbursement plan.“It's self-care that makes financial sense.”GolfRx is also resonating with healthcare professionals.“Golf has all the elements we look for in a therapeutic activity - movement, mindfulness, and social connection. GolfRx simply organizes it into a structured plan.” said Dr. Mikayla Kress.Expanding Access Through PartnershipsGolfRx is currently onboarding therapists nationwide and forming partnerships with golf courses, influencers, and employers to expand access. By collaborating with golf courses, GolfRx helps facilities increase play while giving members a way to stretch their dollars further. For employers, GolfRx offers a modern wellness benefit that boosts employee well-being while remaining tax-deductible.“We want to see more people on the course improving their health while saving money,” added Roggenkamp.“Our goal is to make GolfRx available in every major golf market in the country.”Looking AheadThe company plans to expand rapidly through 2025 by partnering with golf influencers, regional therapy practices, and national employers. GolfRx is also developing pilot programs with golf associations to promote mental health through the game.For more information, visit

