Mumbai Police Extends Permission To Jarange-Patil's Agitation At Azad Maidan
The police had granted permission for a day on Friday between 10 am and 6 pm by laying several conditions. However, Jarange-Patil, who reached Mumbai with a large number of supporters, said police permission for a day is not acceptable.
Jarange-Patil, during the day, made an application seeking more time for his protest.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Mumbai police have granted him permission for a day.
“However, he has sought permission again. The police will follow the directions of the High Court within the framework of the law. This is a question between the protesters and the administration,” claimed the Chief Minister.
Earlier, Jarange-Patil claimed that he would die but would not back down, adding that he would not leave Mumbai until his demands are met by the state government.
Police sources said that a larger number of Maratha community members were present at Azad Maidan and outside against the conditions laid down in the permission.
“Despite assurances that there would be no traffic jam, vehicles were parked on the road, which caused traffic jams. At some places, protesters were deliberately blocking vehicles,” they said.
They added that the protesters who came to Azad Maidan for Jarange-Patil's agitation are now heading towards Vashi.
They said that arrangements have been made for the protesters to stay there.
However, the Eastern Freeway is now open, and there is no traffic jam.
