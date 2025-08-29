Verizon To Speak At Citi Global TMT Conference Sept. 4
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tony Skiadas, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the Citi 2025 Global TMT Conference on Thursday, September 4, at 8:50 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, . Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at
