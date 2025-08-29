AIBOT Expands Manufacturing To UAS Center At San Bernardino International Airport Prepares For Official Unveiling At Commercial UAV Expo 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBOT today announced it has selected the UAS Center at SBD as the location for its drone manufacturing operations, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to U.S.-based aerospace development.

AIBOT was the first company to launch a greater-than-55 lb. drone into flight testing at the Center's Norton Test Range and is now the first to establish a development and manufacturing center onsite at the San Bernardino International Airport (SBD). “We are thrilled to have Aibot join us at the UAS Center at SBD, and we will stand behind Aibot every step of the way as they advance their groundbreaking technology,” said Kimberly Benson, Administrator of the UAS Center at SBD. The move positions AIBOT to scale production while strengthening its California-based foundation for future UAV innovation.

"Locating our manufacturing at San Bernardino is about more than capacity; it's about building the future of American aerospace in California," said Max Ma, President of AIBOT. "This step ensures that we can grow responsibly, expand efficiently, and align with national priorities for a resilient U.S. supply chain."

Official Unveiling at Commercial UAV Expo 2025

In tandem with its manufacturing expansion, AIBOT will host its official unveiling event at the Commercial UAV Expo 2025 on Tuesday, September 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM PT at the Indoor Airspace Demonstration Area and Booth 901, Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, NV.

"The U.S. government has made it clear that strengthening domestic drone leadership is a national priority, and we're proud to play our part," said Max. "Recent White House actions and proposed rulemaking will accelerate the kind of operations AIBOT is building toward, particularly in complex, beyond-visual-line-of-sight missions."

"The timing also reflects what we're hearing from the field,” Max added.“Public safety agencies and commercial operators alike are telling us they need a new generation of solutions to replace equipment that can no longer keep pace. Our strategy is designed to meet that need while ensuring innovation and manufacturing stay here in the United States."

About AIBOT

AIBOT is a California-based company with a vision to make the freedom of flight an accessible reality anytime, anywhere. With a two-pronged approach to product development and production, AIBOT is addressing urgent industry needs while supporting U.S. government priorities for domestic supply and manufacturing.

