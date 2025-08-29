Williams Rebuild Expands Team And Services To Support Fire Recovery In Altadena And Pacific Palisades

The new entity born from Williams & Watt Builders, Williams Rebuild was formed with a clear mission: to support families through every step of fire recovery and home reconstruction.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As families in Altadena and Pacific Palisades face the difficult aftermath of devastating wildfires, Williams Rebuild is deepening its local presence with added team leaders, expanded service, and a continued commitment to stand alongside homeowners - not just as builders, but as partners.The new entity born from Williams & Watt Builders, Williams Rebuild was formed with a clear mission: to support families through every step of fire recovery and home reconstruction. Now, with teams operating in both Altadena and the Pacific Palisades, the team is expanding on its presence and boots-on-the-ground guidance with new team members.●Azzaria Chaiboonma, Director, Customer Journey, brings more than a decade of experience managing complex residential builds across Southern California. Her background includes roles with Thomas James Homes, KB Home and Etco Homes, and she's known for her ability to align stakeholders, optimize timelines and deliver under pressure - including past rebuild efforts in the Palisades.●Jennifer Gaskill, Director of Procurement & Project Operations, offers more than 30 years of leadership in construction purchasing and operations. From budgeting and vendor negotiation to quality control, her systems-based approach ensures Williams Rebuild clients receive maximum value and minimal friction.“These new additions to our team bring not just impressive credentials, but also a personal commitment to helping families recover,” explained Dan Faina, President of Williams Rebuild.“Both Azzaria and Jennifer understand that rebuilding after wildfire isn't just about replacing what was lost - it's about being responsive, staying one step ahead, and streamlining every step of the process to lift the burden off families and help them move forward efficiently.”With more than 2,000 homes built across LA County and a leadership team shaped by the post-Thomas Fire recovery in Ventura, Williams Rebuild continues to deliver local expertise with a personal touch. The company's deep ties to Southern California and its no-pressure, open-book approach make it a trusted resource - whether families are ready to rebuild now or are still figuring out what comes next.“This isn't just construction - it's personal,” added Faina.“Our team knows the land, the codes, the costs and the emotions. We're here to simplify the complex and help families find their footing again - and we'll be here as long as they need us.”One of the firm's most impactful strategies is its“Rebuild Together” model, which encourages groupings of neighbors to coordinate their rebuilds for shared efficiency and significant cost savings, even if each chooses a different home style and design.By clustering projects, Williams Rebuild is able to reduce overhead, consolidate permitting and pass along savings on materials, labor and subcontractors, without sacrificing choice or customization. This approach has already proven successful in past wildfire recoveries, and is now being activated in both Altadena and Pacific Palisades.About Williams RebuildWilliams Rebuild is a dedicated construction management and owner representation firm helping families recover and rebuild after wildfire destruction. A division of Williams & Watt Builders, the company combines nearly 30 years of homebuilding experience in Southern California with a personalized, boots-on-the-ground model designed to simplify the recovery process. Through its proprietary Rebuild Playbook, expert guidance, and neighborhood-focused Rebuild Together program, Williams Rebuild provides wildfire survivors with the clarity, care, and confidence to move forward.Learn more at williamsrebuild or contact ....

