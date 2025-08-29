Spread To Reference Rate Set On Mortgage-Covered Bonds Issued By Realkredit Danmark A/S.
Realkredit Danmark hereby publishes the spread to the reference rate on the bonds underlying RD Stibor3® and RD Nibor3® that are issued in relation to the 1 October 2025 refinancing.
Updated final terms are hereby published.
Please contact Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk on tel. +45 45 13 20 68, if you have any questions.
Attachments
-
NewFinalTerms15GAUG2025UKii
NewFinalTerms16GAUG2025UKii
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment