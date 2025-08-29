Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spread To Reference Rate Set On Mortgage-Covered Bonds Issued By Realkredit Danmark A/S.


2025-08-29 09:16:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Resume: Realkredit Danmark has fixed the margin on bonds in series 15G and 16G


Realkredit Danmark hereby publishes the spread to the reference rate on the bonds underlying RD Stibor3® and RD Nibor3® that are issued in relation to the 1 October 2025 refinancing.
Updated final terms are hereby published.


Please contact Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk on tel. +45 45 13 20 68, if you have any questions.

