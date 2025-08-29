Eleos Life Launches Theea: The First AI Co-Pilot In Life Insurance

Theea can help answer common questions while customers explore insurance.

Eleos Life is launching Theea, the first AI-powered digital co-pilot designed to help customers navigate the intricacies of insurance with personalized advice.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eleos Life is launching Theea, the first AI-powered digital co-pilot designed specifically for life insurance. Theea delivers the same trusted quality and support customers would expect from agents and brokers - but with the speed and clarity of AI. It helps people understand complex policies, choose the right coverage with confidence, and get answers anytime. Theea is available in both the US and UK.Choosing life and disability insurance is an important decision - but it can be overwhelming. Many people want expert guidance but don't always want to speak on the phone with an agent, and generic AI tools often provide incomplete or incorrect answers. Built specifically to guide customers through the insurance journey, Theea delivers clear, plain-language answers on-demand to cut through complexities - no jargon or complicated terms, just straightforward support and reliable guidance.A pilot test with over 5,000 customers over a two-month period showed that those who used Theea while exploring coverage were 2.5 times more likely to enroll in a policy.Key features of Theea include:- Expert Accuracy: Answers are based on up-to-date information from proprietary data, so customers get reliable, actionable guidance every time.- Jargon-Free Communication: Theea explains insurance terms and processes using plain language every time - zero industry-speak.- Multilingual Support: Theea can clarify policies and translate terms in multiple languages, allowing non-native speakers to better understand their coverage.- On-Demand Access: Theea is always on and available day or night - ready to help anytime, anywhere.“Life insurance is one of the most important financial decisions people can make, but too often it feels out of reach,” said Kiruba Shankar Eswaran, CEO at Eleos Life.“With Theea, we're changing that by building awareness through clear, jargon-free guidance, improving access with on-demand, multilingual support, and driving engagement by giving people the confidence to explore and choose coverage in their own time. Our mission has always been to make protection simple and inclusive, and Theea is a powerful step in that direction.”Theea is now available on the Eleos Life platform to answer questions, demystify policies, and help customers confidently make informed decisions about their insurance needs.About Eleos LifeEleos Life is a fully digital provider of embedded term life insurance, disability insurance, and income protection in the US and UK. They partner with consumer finance businesses to embed essential financial protection into customer journeys, creating a new revenue stream for businesses.

