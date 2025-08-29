Kazakhstan Announces New Vice Minister Of Energy
Sanzhar Zharkeshov was born on October 24, 1986. He graduated from the Kazakh University of Economics, Finance and International Trade (2009) and the University of Texas at Austin, US (2010).
His work experience began as a research engineer at the "Center for Oil and Geosystem Engineering" focusing on enhanced oil and gas recovery through chemical technologies in Austin, Texas (US) from 2008 to 2010.
Since February 2022, he has been acting Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz; from March 2022 to August 2025, he served as Chairman of the Board of NC QazaqGaz.
Earlier, it became known that Alibek Zhamauov was appointed Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz. The Chairman of the Board of the Samruk-Kazyna fund, Nurlan Zhakupov, introduced the new leader to the national company's team. Nurlan Zhakupov thanked Sanzhar Zharkeshov for his contribution to the development of Kazakhstan's gas industry and wished him success in his new position. Previously, the position of Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held by Zhamauov.
