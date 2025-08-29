Automatic Grenade Launcher Market Projected To Reach $1.63 Billion With 6.7% CAGR By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automatic Grenade Launcher Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automatic Grenade Launcher Market Through 2025?

The market size for automatic grenade launchers has seen a significant increase in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $1.18 billion in 2024 to $1.26 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The historical growth of this market is credited to the enhancement of military systems, escalating geopolitical conflicts, increasing defense budgets, augmented counter-terrorist activities, and the greater need for infantry firepower.

The market for automatic grenade launchers is predicted to experience a significant expansion in the upcoming years, with an anticipated worth of $1.63 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. A number of factors contribute to this growth, such as the integration with unmanned platforms, emphasis on internal production, implementation of intelligent ammunition, growth of defence export markets and the increasing demand for swiftly deployable weapons. The forecast period will also see certain key trends emerge. These include the engineering of systems that can be mounted on vehicles, technological breakthroughs in automation and targeting systems, the advent of lightweight materials, the use of programmable airburst ammunition and the emergence of modular and adjustable launcher designs.

Download a free sample of the automatic grenade launcher market report:



What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Automatic Grenade Launcher Market?

The escalation of geopolitical tensions is predicted to fuel the expansion of the automatic grenade launcher market in the near future. These tensions involve any disputes, rivalries, or strained relations among nations or political factions, usually sparked by disagreements over territorial boundaries, ideology, resources, or military supremacy. The surge in these tensions chiefly stems from territorial disagreements, where countries vie for lands or maritime borders, often resulting in military confrontations and amplified regional instability. In these geopolitical conflicts, automatic grenade launchers are utilized to provide speedy, high-capacity firepower to bolster border security measures, urban warfare, and suppress adversaries in disputed regions. For example, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a US-based non-profit research institute with a focus on conflict data analysis, reported in July 2024 that there were over 165,273 instances of political violence worldwide between July 2023 and June 2024. This demonstrated a 15% surge when compared to the former year. Consequently, escalating geopolitical tensions are propelling the growth of the automatic grenade launcher market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Automatic Grenade Launcher Market?

Major players in the Automatic Grenade Launcher Global Market Report 2025 include:

. China Ordnance Industry Group Corporation Limited

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. Thales Group

. Ukroboronprom

. Leonardo S.p.A

. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

. Rheinmetall AG

. ST Kinetics Ltd

. Elbit Systems Ltd.

. Saab AB

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Automatic Grenade Launcher Market In The Future?

Key players in the automatic grenade launcher market are turning to innovations such as advanced generation grenade launchers to boost accuracy, killing power, and functional flexibility for contemporary infantry units. These sophisticated grenade launchers incorporate semi-automatic shooting, programmable airburst munitions, and intelligent fire-control optics, offering soldiers enhanced efficacy against both revealed and concealed adversaries. For example, in October 2024, a leading firearms manufacturer in the US, Barrett Firearms, introduced a 30mm semi-automatic grenade launcher as part of the U.S. Army's Precision Grenadier System (PGS) program. This compact, magazine-loaded system, with a barrel length of 305 millimeters (mm), a mid-loaded five-round magazine and a total weight of 6.3 kilograms (kg), is designed to be potent and mobile. Advanced fire-control systems capable of programming a variety of ammunition types, such as counter-defilade and anti-drone rounds, allow engagements from 35 to over 500 meters. Additionally, it incorporates a sophisticated optical sighting system akin to the XM-157, improving targeting precision in changing combat situations. This advanced generation grenade launcher is set to revolutionize infantry capabilities, in line with the military's drive for smarter, more adaptable weaponry.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Automatic Grenade Launcher Market

The automatic grenade launcher market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Single Barrel Grenade Launchers, Multi-Barrel Grenade Launchers, Recoil-Operated Grenade Launchers, Gas-Operated Grenade Launchers

2) By Caliber Type: Below 40 Millimeters, 40 Millimeters, Above 40 Millimeters

3) By Platform: Ground, Naval, Airbone

4) By Application: Combat Operations, Counter-Terrorism, Urban Warfare, Training Purposes

5) By End User: Military, Law Enforcement, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single Barrel Grenade Launchers: Lightweight Launchers, Heavyweight Launchers, Man-Portable Launchers

2) By Multi-Barrel Grenade Launchers: Dual-Barrel Launchers, Rotary-Barrel Launchers, Electrically Powered Launchers

3) By Recoil-Operated Grenade Launchers: Blowback System, Short Recoil System, Long Recoil System

4) By Gas-Operated Grenade Launchers: Direct Impingement, Piston-Driven Systems, Adjustable Gas Systems

View the full automatic grenade launcher market report:



Global Automatic Grenade Launcher Market - Regional Insights

In the Automatic Grenade Launcher Global Market Report for 2025, North America was identified as the leading region for the year 2024. Projections show this region to continue its growth trajectory. The report encompasses a thorough breakdown and coverage of other global regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automatic Grenade Launcher Market 2025 , By The Business Research Company

Automatic Weapons Global Market Report 2025

report/automatic-weapons-global-market-report

Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2025

report/autonomous-military-weapons-global-market-report

Spray Gun Global Market Report 2025

report/spray-gun-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.