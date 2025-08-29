The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automated Recurring Billing Market to Expand at a 14.1% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $11.37 Billion

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Automated Recurring Billing Market Worth?

The market size of automated recurring billing has seen substantial growth in recent years and is projected to swell from $5.86 billion in 2024 to $6.71 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This historical growth can be traced back to the increasing need for effective billing systems and a rising emphasis on customer retention through automation. The expanding use of cloud-based billing platforms, the growing necessity for precise revenue recognition, and a heightened focus on minimizing billing errors and manual tasks have also contributed to this growth.

In the coming years, the market for automated recurring billing is anticipated to experience accelerated growth, with projections setting it at $11.37 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This expansion during the forecast period is likely due to factors such as an increasing move towards digitalizing billing procedures, high demand for a frictionless customer journey, e-commerce and online services growth, rising user need for tailored and consumption-based billing models, and the escalating necessity for expandable billing solutions. Notable trends within the forecast period comprise progression in AI-based billing automation, developments in utilization-centric and blend billing models, mobile-first billing solutions advancements, growth in cloud-based billing infrastructure, and innovative strides in real-time invoicing and analytics.

Download a free sample of the automated recurring billing market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Automated Recurring Billing Market?

The growth of the automated recurring billing market is projected to be driven by the expansion of e-commerce. This refers to the online buying and selling of goods or services, via websites or applications. The surge in e-commerce is a result of the widespread use of smartphones and internet connectivity, which makes online shopping more feasible and accessible for customers anywhere and at any time. Automated recurring billing within e-commerce permits vendors to charge clients automatically at regular intervals for subscription-based goods or services. This guarantees smooth payments and regularity. For example, the US e-commerce sales saw a growth of 7.6% between the third quarters of 2022 and 2023, as stated by the US-based government agency, the Census Bureau in May 2024. Hence, the expansion in e-commerce is fuelling the growth of the automated recurring billing market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automated Recurring Billing Market?

Major players in the Automated Recurring Billing Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Oracle Corporation

. SAP SE

. PayPal Holdings Inc.

. Salesforce Inc.

. Intuit Inc.

. Zoho Corporation

. Sage Group plc

. Stripe Inc.

. Razorpay Software Private Limited

. Zuora, Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Automated Recurring Billing Sector?

The primary players in the automated recurring billing market are concentrating on crafting innovative solutions like real-time consumption analytics. These advancements offer on-the-spot insights into customer usage, allow for dynamic billing modifications, and bolster personalized pricing strategies, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and driving revenue growth. The concept of real-time consumption analytics involves the immediate monitoring and evaluation of customer usage data, facilitating precise billing and well-timed decision-making stemming from real-time insights. As an example, in January 2023, the American software company, Zuora, Inc., presented a purposefully designed billing and revenue recognition solution compatible with consumption business models. This allows enterprises to adopt adaptable pricing structures whilst ensuring adherence to ASC 606 and IFRS 15 norms. The solution aids businesses in enhancing customer retention and increasing subscriber growth by providing real-time visibility, usage-based pricing models, and automated revenue recognition. Furthermore, it gives finance departments a better grasp on revenue forecasting and managing risks arising from volatile consumption patterns.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automated Recurring Billing Market Share?

The automated recurring billing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Customer Type: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C), Direct-To-Consumer (DTC)

4) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Media And Entertainment, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Billing And Invoicing Software, Subscription Management Software, Revenue Recognition Software, Payment Gateway Integration Software, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Integration

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Customization Services

View the full automated recurring billing market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Automated Recurring Billing Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the global automated recurring billing market in the Automated Recurring Billing Global Market Report 2025. It's anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will show the most rapid growth in the coming timeframe. The report encompasses different regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automated Recurring Billing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Recurring Payments Global Market Report 2025

report/recurring-payments-global-market-report

Subscription Billing Software Global Market Report 2025

report/subscription-billing-software-global-market-report

Subscription Billing Management Global Market Report 2025

report/subscription-billing-management-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.