Kuwait Shooting Team Concludes Kazakhstan Tourney Participation With Eight Medals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait shooting sports team concluded its participation in the 16th Asian Championship Rifle, Pistol, and Shotgun, which was held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, earning eight medals -- two gold, two silver, and four bronze.
Speaking to KUNA, head of the Kuwaiti delegation and Secretary of the Kuwait Shooting Sports Federation (KSSF) Obaid Al-Ousaimi told KUNA that shooter Ahmad Al-Afasi bagged Kuwait's last medal, a bronze, during his participation in the men's individual double trap shooting competition.
The official dedicated Kuwait's medal tally to the leadership of Kuwait and the Kuwaiti people, commending efforts by sports authorities in the country, which led to the successful participation.
He affirmed that the Kuwaiti team will continue to excel in future tournaments.
The 16th Asian tournament began on August 16 and will conclude on the 30th. (end)
