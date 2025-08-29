Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amicus Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In September 2025


2025-08-29 07:01:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in September.

  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York, NY, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10:20 a.m. ET
  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 3:20 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at .

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at , and follow on X and LinkedIn .

CONTACT:

Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
(609) 662-3809

Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Vice President, Corporate Communications
...
(609) 662-5079

