Amicus Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In September 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in September.



Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York, NY, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10:20 a.m. ET Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 3:20 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at .

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at , and follow on X and LinkedIn .

CONTACT:

Investors:

Amicus Therapeutics

Andrew Faughnan

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

(609) 662-3809

Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Diana Moore

Vice President, Corporate Communications

...

(609) 662-5079

