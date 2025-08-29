Lula Authorizes Retaliation After Washington's 50% Tariff Hit Brazil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has moved to confront the United States after Washington imposed a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian goods.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva authorized the Foreign Ministry to activate the Economic Reciprocity Law, a new legal tool that allows Brazil to strike back when foreign governments adopt trade measures that hurt Brazilian competitiveness.
The law, approved in April 2025 and regulated in July, lets Brazil impose its own tariffs, suspend trade concessions, or even suspend intellectual property obligations.
Officials describe it as Brazil's equivalent of Section 301 in U.S. law, which Washington often uses to justify trade investigations and penalties.
The Foreign Trade Chamber, Camex, now has thirty days to decide whether the case qualifies for retaliation. If it does, Brazil could introduce countermeasures within 210 days, though deadlines may be shortened.
The aim is to pressure Washington into dialogue rather than escalate indefinitely. The U.S. tariffs took effect on August 1 and were tied to a Section 301 investigation launched in July.
Brazil Pushes Back Against U.S. Tariffs With WTO Complaint
That probe targets Brazilian policies on areas like digital trade and regulation of online platforms. Brazil responded with a ninety-one-page rebuttal and a formal complaint to the World Trade Organization, calling the measures unilateral and inconsistent with global trade rules.
The stakes are significant. The United States is one of Brazil's largest trading partners, buying crude oil, semi-finished steel, coffee, and orange juice.
A 50 percent tariff makes these products more expensive in the U.S. market and threatens Brazilian jobs and export revenues. If Brazil retaliates, American exporters could face new tariffs or restrictions in strategically sensitive areas.
The real story behind the move is about leverage. For months, Brazil resisted using its new law, hoping for talks. But officials concluded that Washington was ignoring requests for dialogue.
By invoking the law, Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira are making clear that Brazil will not accept unilateral U.S. decisions without pushing back.
The coming weeks will show whether this pressure leads to negotiations. A U.S. Trade Representative hearing is scheduled for September 3, while Camex must deliver its first report before the end of that month. If talks fail, Brazil insists it will follow through with countermeasures.
