Ajay Rai Kicks Up Row With Objectionable Remarks Against RSS Over Three-Child Policy Advice

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Congress leader Ajay Rai sparked a fresh controversy on Friday by making objectionable taunts at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and also accusing it of controlling the government from behind the scenes.

Rai came down heavily on the Sangh for advocating the three-child policy and called it an association of 'ran....' (widowers) - a distasteful and derogatory jibe that is set to invite indignation and outrage from the latter as well as the BJP.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing questions from the audience during the '100 Varsh Ki Sangh Yatra' programme on Thursday, advocated that every Indian family have three children, reasoning that this leads to national stability and also reduces the risk of community extinction.

Rai, speaking to IANS, reacted sharply to Mohan Bhagwat's remarks and said that the RSS wants people to follow those customs, which it doesn't apply to itself, and it must practice it first what it preaches to others.

Mocking Sangh's suggestions on 'three children per family', he said that they talk about having three children, but there are no women in the Sangh itself.

"RSS is an association of ran.... (widowers). They must first issue an order to all the Sangh members to tie the marital knot and produce children," he further remarked.

Rai, also the UP Congress chief, tore into the Sangh on other issues, including retirement age of 75 years, US President Donald Trump's tariff bomb and shared contrasting views.

On Mohan Bhagwat's remarks that he never advocated 75 years as the retirement age within the Sangh or the BJP, Ajay Rai claimed that the old and veteran leaders like Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi have been sidelined and silenced, while a few are prolonging their reigns.

"This only shows that the RSS chief has failed to live up to his promises," he added.

He also accused the RSS of working from behind the scenes and handling the government from the backdoor.

On the National Herald case, the Congress leader accused the Centre of misusing investigating agencies like CBI and ED to malign the grand old party with false accusations and charges.