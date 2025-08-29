African Union- Inter African Bureau For Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) And CAB International Ink An Memorandum Of Understanding (Mou) To Strengthen SPS Capacity And Boost Intra-African Trade

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, August 29, 2025/APO Group/ --

The African Union- Inter African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) and CAB International (CABI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a collaborative framework aimed at enhancing sanitary and phytosanitary systems, improving food safety and advancing animal health across Africa.

CAB International, a global not-for-profit with over a century of expertise in agricultural and environmental solutions in 48 countries, 17 of which are African states, brings extensive networks, research capacity and the newly launched SPS strategy 2024-2034 that focuses on sustainable SPS capacity building and a safer trade. AU-IBAR, on the other hand, as the African Union's specialized technical office on animal resources, provides continental leadership in livestock and fisheries development, supported by its role in policy formulation and regional coordination.

Whereas CAB International offers global knowledge and innovations, AU-IBAR anchors continental policy frameworks such as the Food Safety Strategy for Africa (FSSA) 2022-2036 and the Continental SPS Policy Framework, therefore, complementing each other.

The agreement lays the foundation for joint action in areas including:



Strengthening SPS capacity, food safety policies and inspection systems.

Enhancing animal health initiatives such as control of Peste des Petit Ruminants (PPR).

Facilitating knowledge sharing, digital advisories and early warming systems.

Promoting feed and fodder quality, One Health and climate-smart innovations. Supporting youth and women in agribusiness through targeted platforms.

By aligning their strategies, CAB International and AU-IBAR aim to further unlock regional trade opportunities while ensuring compliance with international SPS standards.

To ensure the MoU delivers tangible results, the two institutions have committed to:



Quarterly progress reviews to assess achievements in the priority areas.

Co-develop a roadmap and action plan that builds on existing resources and ongoing initiatives to avoid duplication of efforts.

Call for synergy and collaboration across African Member States, RECs and private sector actors. Promote south-south and triangular cooperation as a model for sustainability and cross-learning.

This partnership reflects a strong commitment to translating policies into practices, establishing and strengthening a common position for Africa's animal resources in global trade, and ensuring safer and more resilient food systems. By pooling expertise and resources, AU-IBAR and CAB International are charting a course that addresses the day-to-day SPS challenges as much as builds a foundation for sustainable, inclusive growth in Africa's livestock sector.

