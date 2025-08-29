Cybersecurity In Travel & Tourism Report 2025 Travel And Tourism Sector To Spend $4.8 Billion On Cybersecurity By 2028

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cybersecurity in travel is crucial as digital reliance grows, exposing the sector to threats. Opportunities lie in enhancing protection for booking and boarding systems to safeguard sensitive data and improve customer experience.

This report analyzes the key theme of cybersecurity in the travel and tourism sector. Cybersecurity is taking on importance as travel companies look to tackle disruptive travel trends and improve customer experience. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of the impact cybersecurity has in travel and tourism.

Report Scope



According to the analyst forecasts, spending on cybersecurity in the travel and leisure sector will hit $4.8 billion in 2028. The industry's growing reliance on technology has created new openings for cyber threats. From online booking platforms to digital boarding systems, every point in the travel experience now involves sensitive data exchanges. This expanding digital footprint, combined with large volumes of personal information, makes the sector a valuable target for both financially motivated cybercriminals and state-linked actors.

Reasons to Buy



Understand the impact of cybersecurity on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme. Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in cybersecurity.

Company Coverage:



Motel One

Qantas Airline Caesars Entertainment

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Threat actors

Types of cyberattacks

Stages of an attack

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

The impact of cybersecurity on travel and tourism

Use cases

Timeline

Value Chain

Cybersecurity hardware

Cybersecurity software

Cybersecurity services

Companies

Leading cybersecurity adopters in travel and tourism

Cybersecurity vendors in travel and tourism

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecard

Airline sector scorecard

Lodging sector scorecard Airports sector scorecard

