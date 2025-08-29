JOY Billiards Group To Host Heyball Events In September And October 2025
Founded in 1998, JOY Billiards is a prestigious leader in the billiards industry, recognized internationally for its high-end Heyball tables and cutting-edge technology. Over the past 26 years, the company has dedicated itself to the research and development of superior billiard technologies. Its tables, renowned for their "super flat" surfaces, high-quality cushions, and non-rebounding pockets, have earned the brand eight patents. JOY's innovations continue to redefine the global standard for billiard tables, with the brand's influence extending across 69 countries and serving more than 30,000 high-end clubs in China.
The driving force behind JOY Billiards Group is its founder, Qiao Yuanxu, who started the company with just one pool table on a street corner. His hard work and vision have transformed JOY Billiards into the world's largest billiards enterprise. At the age of 73, Qiao continues to break boundaries, recently winning two bronze medals at the 2025 FIS Masters in Australia, marking China's first podium finishes at the event and further promoting alpine skiing in the country.
As JOY Billiards Group moves forward with its impressive track record and continued innovation, the upcoming events in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne in September and October 2025 will undoubtedly highlight the brand's legacy and forward momentum in the world of sports and billiards. Whether it's leading the Heyball revolution or promoting excellence in other sports, JOY Billiards continues to leave an indelible mark on the international stage.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: Tony Zhang ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment