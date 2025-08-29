Compulsory Property Insurance Premiums Up 0.5% In Azerbaijan

From January to July 2025, insurance companies in Azerbaijan collected a total of 59.57 million manats in premiums from compulsory property insurance, Azernews reports, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%