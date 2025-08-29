QFFD Visits Syria To Advance Development Priorities And Strengthen Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: In line with the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting the brotherly Syrian people, a delegation from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) conducted a field visit to the Syrian Arab Republic.

The visit aimed to assess Syria's current developmental and humanitarian needs and to identify avenues for collaboration with local and international partners to strengthen support for the country's key sectors and advance sustainable development.

In a statement released yesterday, QFFD said the three-day visit included technical meetings with several international organisations and UN agencies.

Discussions focused on the current priorities and the most pressing needs, with an emphasis on impactful and sustainable projects in essential sectors such as health, water, food security, and community rehabilitation.

The delegation held meetings with representatives from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), focusing on ways to advance urban recovery and essential services in affected areas, while reviewing progress on ongoing joint initiatives.

The delegation also met with the World Food Programme (WFP), including a field visit to Eastern Ghouta to take a look at several on-the-ground projects. These included the Adra wastewater treatment plant, the Rihan water lifting station, and the irrigation canal, in addition to a small and medium enterprise initiative.

The visit offered an opportunity to engage with local farmers and entrepreneurs, and to witness first-hand the positive impact of community recovery programmes.

Further meetings were held with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) to discuss potential areas of cooperation, and the Syrian Ministry of Health. Discussions with the Ministry covered health sector priorities, including support for medical centers, access to medicines, and coordination mechanisms to ensure the continuity and effectiveness of joint efforts.

This field visit underscores QFFD's dedication to promoting inclusive and sustainable development, enhancing humanitarian assistance, and reinforcing the resilience and well-being of Syrian communities. Through impactful partnerships and collaboration, QFFD continues to implement targeted initiatives that deliver meaningful and sustainable support to address the country's most pressing needs.