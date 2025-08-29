Japan's Leading Fintech And Mobile Remittance, Smiles Inaugurates Own Building In Bulacan, Philippines

Inauguration of Smiles Mobile Remittance's New Building in Plaridel, Bulacan

Smiles Mobile Remittance opens new 5-story office in Plaridel, Bulacan, marking growth, innovation, and commitment to Filipinos worldwide.

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smiles Mobile Remittance marked a major milestone with the grand opening of its new office building in Plaridel, Bulacan. The modern five-story facility not only reflects physical growth but also highlights Smiles' ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, service excellence, innovation, and future expansion.Smiles Mobile Remittance is Japan's absolute no. 1 remittance app and the only 100% digital, mobile-centric remittance operator powered by Digital Wallet Corporation . Leveraging Japan's advanced technology and infrastructure, Smiles is connected to more than 77,000 ATMs nationwide. Today, it proudly serves migrants and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Japan, Singapore, and Canada, helping families stay connected and share smiles across borders.The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Bulacan's Second District Congresswoman Augustina“Tina” Pancho, Plaridel Mayor Jocell Vistan, Tabang Barangay Captain Cherry Lyn Preligera, Smiles Global Ambassador Gabby Concepcion, Digital Wallet CEO Eiji Miyakawa, Digital Wallet Director and EVP Alex Milan, and Smiles Philippines President Victoria Milan.Congresswoman Pancho praised the company's contribution to the community, saying“Life is short, and what we truly need are little smiles that connect us all. We are grateful to Smiles and its investors for trusting the province of Bulacan, especially the town of Plaridel. This investment brings not only opportunities for additional income and employment but also hope for a stronger community. With the support of the LGU of Plaridel under Mayor Jocell Vistan, we look forward to many more fruitful and meaningful years ahead.”Mayor Vistan also shared her message of support, noting,“I am truly amazed at how quickly Smiles has grown, from its humble beginnings in a garage to this impressive five-story building, one of the tallest in our municipality. Thank you for trusting the town of Plaridel and for engaging our youth by giving them purpose, livelihood, and jobs. I hope that through Smiles, more people will be touched by the opportunities you create, especially for the younger generation.”Following the ceremony, Bishop Jonel Milan conducted a blessing of the new office, with attendees lighting candles to symbolize this new chapter for the Smiles Philippines team.The event also welcomed Smiles' valued partners from leading banks in the Philippines, including Philippine National Bank (PNB), Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), and Asia United Bank (AUB), who shared messages of support and encouragement. Global Ambassador Gabby Concepcion also congratulated the Smiles team on their achievement, expressing his support for the company's continued growth.In closing, Eiji Miyakawa, CEO of Digital Wallet, looked back on Smiles' milestones while outlining its vision for the future:“I'm very proud of our Smiles team, especially our young members who are not only driving the business but also contributing to society. As we expand to the United States and Europe, Smiles continues to grow as an indispensable life platform for Filipinos worldwide. Our donations and community activities come from the heart of our people, whose dedication makes a lasting impact.”The inauguration of the new office highlights Smiles' dedication to delivering exceptional service and strengthening its connection with customers in the Philippines and beyond.###About Digital Wallet Corporation:Head Office: 3-6 Kioicho Park Building 1F, Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan 102-0094Representative: CEO Eiji MiyakawaRemittance License: Kanto Financial Bureau No. 00044Business: A digital wallet platform company offering e-wallet services, digital marketing, and fintech solutions based on AI. Provides B2B services such as digital value platforms, mobile application ASP, and development services for logistics, finance, and local service providers.URL:

