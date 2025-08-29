Viral Video: Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's Playful Fight During Ganpati Visarjan, Then Bodyguard Steps In
The video, shared by a fan page dedicated to the Ambani family, was captioned,“Playful Moment between the loving couple Anant and Radhik.”How did Radhika and Anant celebrate?
In the footage, Radhika can be seen holding marigolds and joyfully tossing petals at Anant. He attempts to return the gesture, but the bodyguard quickly steps in to protect her from the playful exchange.Was Nita Ambani part of the festivities?
Yes. In another video from the celebrations, Nita Ambani was seen at the Ganpati visarjan convoy. Wearing a pink traditional outfit, she appeared to be enjoying herself at the rally.When did the Ambanis welcome their Ganpati idol?
The family brought home their beloved“Antilia Cha Raja” on 27 August, marking the start of the Ganesh festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. Other clips from the occasion also showed Anant, Radhika, Nita Ambani and other family members performing aarti before the Ganesh idol, all dressed in traditional attire.
