Blusky AI Inc. (BSAI) Secures First 9.3 MW Site For Flagship Data Center



BluSky AI has finalized an agreement securing 9.3 MW of power as well as a ground lease for 51.6 acres

“Artificial intelligence is fueling an extraordinary surge in compute power demands,” notes BluSky CEO, Trent D'Ambrosio

This infrastructure command enables BluSky AI to launch and scale its central Utah facility with long-term operational control and stability Recently announced the appointment of Dan Gay, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience

BluSky AI (OTC: BSAI) has announced the securing of its first site in central Utah, equipped with 9.3 MW of grid-connected power capacity for its flagship modular data center (ibn/XnaU0 ). The company specializes in delivering scalable, energy-efficient modular data-center infrastructure - known as SkyMod - designed to meet the surging demands of the AI industry.

In its latest announcement, BluSky AI confirmed that it has finalized an agreement securing 9.3 MW of power through a long-term partnership with Digital Asset Management LLC, as well as a ground lease for 51.6 acres from Wild Mustang Ventures LLC. These agreements establish a strong foundation for the...

