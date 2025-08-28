Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ARK Invest Takes Stake In Ethereum Treasury Firm Bitmine


2025-08-28 03:14:28
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) ARK Invest has bought $15.6 million U.S. worth of shares in %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) treasury firm %Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: $BMNR).

The investment company run by Cathie Wood added a total of 339,113 BMNR shares to three of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — Innovation (ARKK), Next Generation Internet (ARKW), and Fintech Innovation (ARKF).

Bitmine is run by the well-known investor and market commentator Tom Lee.

The company Bitmine is one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum, having purchased over 1.7 million ETH tokens worth just under $8 billion U.S. currently.

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest often buys shares in companies when they take a hit and offloads them when they've risen again.

Bitmine's stock has soared 557% this year as the price of Ethereum touched an all-time high of just under $5,000 U.S. on Aug. 22.

However, the stock has since pulled back along with the broader crypto sector and is down 8% over the past five trading sessions.

Cathie Wood frequently says that her strategy is to buy stocks when their share price is low and then sell them when they rise again.

MENAFN28082025007606016353ID1109990651

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search