Fincen Issues Advisory And Financial Trend Analysis On Chinese Money Laundering Networks

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)- Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is raising the alarm on Chinese money laundering networks (CMLNs), which pose a significant threat to the US financial system.

FinCEN is issuing: (1) an Advisory to urge financial institutions to be vigilant in detecting the use of CMLNs by Mexico-based drug cartels, including several designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations; and (2) a Financial Trend Analysis (FTA) highlighting the scope and breadth of CMLN activity in the United States.

“Money laundering networks linked to individual passport holders from the People's Republic of China enable cartels to poison Americans with fentanyl, conduct human trafficking, and wreak havoc among communities across our great nation,” said Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley. “The United States will not stand by and allow nefarious actors to launder illicit proceeds through our financial system. Today's publication of FinCEN's Advisory and Financial Trend Analysis reinforces Treasury's and law enforcement's ongoing work to combat Chinese money laundering networks, and will help financial institutions better identify signs of illicit activity.”

“Chinese money laundering networks are global and pervasive, and they must be dismantled,” said FinCEN Director Andrea Gacki. “These networks launder proceeds for Mexico-based drug cartels and are involved in other significant, underground money movement schemes within the United States and around the world. FinCEN's Advisory and Financial Trend Analysis support Treasury's continuing efforts, alongside our law enforcement and international partners, to bankrupt transnational criminal organizations and their enablers.”

