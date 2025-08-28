Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Infrastructure Of Key Railway Hub Destroyed In Russia's Tver


2025-08-28 03:07:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A knowledgeable source in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Directorate told Ukrinform about the incident.

The attack on the station occurred at about 5:00 on August 28. Explosives were planted under railway tank cars that were on the tracks and apparently filled with fuel.

Within seconds, a powerful blast was triggered by remote detonation. The tank cars caught fire, and the flames quickly spread across the entire station area.

According to the intelligence source, the strike on the Tver junction station is part of a broader set of measures aimed at destroying Russia's logistical capabilities for supplying its invading forces with fuel, ammunition, and personnel.

Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russian Kalibr missile carrier in Sea of Azov

Earlier, an explosion hit the Ryazan–Moscow oil pipeline, which supplied petroleum products to the Russian capital.

Photos and video provided by the source

